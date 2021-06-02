BEd admission for inter passed candidates

Hyderabad: The National Council for Education and Training (NCERT) is providing an opportunity to Intermediate passed candidates to join the integrated BEd course in its five regional institutes of education in the country. The regional institutes of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana States are in Mysuru institute region.

The courses offered are: four-year Integrated BSc BEd and BA BEd, six-year MSc BEd and two-year BEd and MEd. The common entrance test will be conducted for admission to these courses and marks obtained in intermediate will also be taken into account.

Candidates have to apply online for the entrance test. The last date for applications is June 30. The written test is on July 18. The exam centres in Telugu States are Hyderabad, Secunderabad and Vijayawada. For details website https://cee.ncert.gov.in can be reached.