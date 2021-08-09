Bengaluru: Class 10 results today

Bengaluru: The much awaited results of the Karnataka board's Secondary School Leaving Certificate (class 10) examinations will be declared at 3.30 p.m. on Monday on its official websites, said an official here.

The results will be released online on state's official websites - kseeb.kar.nic.in and karresults.nic.in. - by newly sworn in Education Minister B.C. Nagesh at the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) headquarters at Malleshwaram in the city.

The results will also be sent to individual students through SMS.

Amid Covid fears, the KSEEB was forced to conduct SSLC examinations in absence of 'proper assessment' as the state had decided to promote class 9 students in 2019-20 to class 10 without holding examinations after the sudden outbreak of Covid in March 2020.

In absence of proper yardstick to assess the students, the KSEEB opted to conduct this year's examinations differently from the regular offline exams.

This time, all SSLC/class 10 students answered Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) on Optical mark recognition or Optical Mark Reading (OMR) sheet and wrote the exams in two days - July 19 was reserved for core subjects (Maths, Science and Social science) and on July 22 examinations for language subjects were held.

A total of 8.76 lakh students had appeared for the examinations. The exams were held only on two days (July 19 and 22) due to the pandemic.