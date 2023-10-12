Bhatkhande University to host music festival from Nov 2

Lucknow: A three-day music festival -- ‘Annapurneshvari’ -- will be organised at Bhatkhande Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya (BSV) in collaboration with Annapurna Devi Foundation and Trisaamaa Arts from November 2.

A Hindustani Classical music workshop, a photo exhibition, film screening and concert will be part of the fest.

A workshop by Vidushi Sandhya Apte, Pt Basant Kabra and Pt Nityananda Haldipur will be held on all three days during which basics of Hindustani classical music will be taught to participants, said Abhishek Sharma, founder Trisaamaa Arts.

A photo exhibition on musicians of Maihar gharana, which was started by Acharya Allaudin Khan, will be organised on November 2.

A film screening on the life of Acharya Allaudin Khan and prominent musicians of the gharana like sitar players Pt Ravishankar and Pt Nikhil Banerjee followed by a question-and-answer session with senior musicians of the gharana will be organised on November 4.

A concert by Apte, Kabra and Haldipur is scheduled on November 5.

Speaking about the festival, BSV vice chancellor Mandavi Singh said, “The programme will help students get an in-depth knowledge about Maihar gharana and at the same time learn new techniques that could benefit them in long run.”