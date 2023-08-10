Live
- None of the ministers asked for commission: President of contractors' association
- PTR launches plan for turtle conservation, identification
- Exercise training, yoga can boost lung function in adults with asthma
- After Modi’s praise, mixed reception for LIC, HAL shares at bourses
- Six killed as vehicle falls into Himachal river
- PM Modi wants to burn Manipur, doesn't want to douse fire: Rahul Gandhi
- 29 dead, 16 missing in rain-related disasters in China's Hebei
- BharatPe launches new Android PoS machine for merchants
- Supreme Court Collegium withdraws recommendation for transfer of Justice Narendar G of Karnataka HC to Orissa
- Ten people killed in Gujarat road accident
Big Data, Cloud & AI promising segments for hiring
New Delhi: Key tech themes with the most job postings in the second quarter (Q2) of this year include Big Data, Cloud and AI, a new report showed on Wednesday.
The June quarter saw many companies across the globe announcing layoffs amidst a continuous decline in job postings, reveals GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.
Major players like JP Morgan Chase & Co, Walmart, Credit Suisse Group AG and Ford Motor Co were among the companies that have announced job cuts.Despite this, the Retail, Technology and Communications industries exhibited resilience.
