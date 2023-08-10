Big Data, Cloud & AI promising segments for hiring

New Delhi: Key tech themes with the most job postings in the second quarter (Q2) of this year include Big Data, Cloud and AI, a new report showed on Wednesday.



The June quarter saw many companies across the globe announcing layoffs amidst a continuous decline in job postings, reveals GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

Major players like JP Morgan Chase & Co, Walmart, Credit Suisse Group AG and Ford Motor Co were among the companies that have announced job cuts.Despite this, the Retail, Technology and Communications industries exhibited resilience.