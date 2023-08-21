BITS Pilani confers Distinguished Awards to Governor of West Bengal and Swiggy Founder

Pilani : BITS Pilani has conferred Distinguished Awards to Honourable Dr. C.V. Ananda Bose, Governor of West Bengal, and Srisharsha Majety, Co-Founder and CEO, Swiggy at its Goa campus convocation. Padmashri Dr. Sanghamitra Bandyopadhyay, Director of the Indian Statistical Institute, Kolkata was the chief guest for the Convocation. Notably, this marked the third convocation ceremony of BITS Pilani in the year that featured an accomplished woman scientist as a guest. More than 1000 students with Bachelor, Masters, and PhD received their degrees during the convocation.

The esteemed accolade of the Distinguished Service Award was bestowed upon the Honourable Governor of West Bengal, Dr. C. V. Ananda Bose for his remarkable achievements in enhancing the quality of life within the community and his exceptional contributions to the realm of literature. Accepting the award, the Governor articulated his deep-seated fondness and profound sense of pride for his alma mater, expressing the sentiment that "India's destiny finds its form within the hallowed halls of its classrooms”.



Dr. Sanghamitra Bandyopadhyay, in an inspiring address, highlighted the adverse implications of climate change and the need for scientists to undertake research that solves the problems faced by humanity.



The other illustrious alumni who received the distinguished awards during the convocation along with Srisharsha Majety, Co-Founder and CEO, Swiggy were Padmashri Pratap Pawar, Chairman of Sakal Media, Awais Ahmed; Kshitij Khandelwal, Co-Founders of Pixxel Space, and Prof. Milind Tambe, Professor of AI at Harvard University and Director, Google for Social Good.



Prof. V. Ramgopal Rao, Vice Chancellor, expressed his heartiest congratulations to the visionaries and achievers. He further added that their brilliance and dedication have touched so many lives, setting a new benchmark for excellence. “I am proud of their journey, inspired by their legacy, and they have raised the bar for everyone through their exemplary achievements”.



Prof Arya Kumar, Dean Alumni added, “Their remarkable journey symbolizes the spirit of innovation and entrepreneurship, they have redefined what's possible. We are extremely proud of our alumni who have continuously exemplified the values of serving humanity, the nation, and beyond instilled in them during their time at the institute”.

