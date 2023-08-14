Blood Donation Camp at UoH

Hyderabad: The NSS Cell, University of Hyderabad (UoH) organized a Blood Donation Camp on the eve of 77th Independence Day as part of ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ in the University Health Centre on Monday.

It was organized in coordination with the Dean, Students’ Welfare, Health Centre, and the Lions Club of Hyderabad, Manjeera. It was inaugurated by (Capt.) Dr. Ravindra Kumar, Chief Medical Officer, Health Centre, Prof. V. Srinivasa Rao, Dean Students’ Welfare, and the Coordinator, NSS, UoH and Sri Subba Rao, Lions Club of Hyderabad, Manjeera participated and supervised the camp.

Venkateshwarlu, Additional DCP distributed the certificates to the blood donors. The camp received good response and more than 100 students from various disciplines participated enthusiastically in the camp and donated blood. Dr. Anupama, Dr, Rajashree, from the university health centre and Dr. Bhimsingh, Dr. Rani Ratna Prabha and Dr. Varalaxmi, the Programme Officers of NSS; Mahendar Reddy and Venkata Dasu, Vijay Kumar and his team from Lions Club; and NSS volunteers assisted in the camp.