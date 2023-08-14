Live
- BHIMRAO RAMJI AMBEDKAR. Great Son of India
- Indian-origin scientist makes plant-based meat more juicy with no fat
- 'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Palak Purswani is 'finale ready'
- KCR announces " Independence Day " Gift to farmers
- Telangana Governor Extends I-Day greetings
- Jiya Shankar says her journey in 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' was a mental roller coaster
- Sanjeevini-temple town’s own bright spot
- Netaji Suibhash Chandra Bose- Great Patriot and Champion of Indian Freedom struggle
- Nuggets which are most relevant today. Let’s ponder over it
- 'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Alia Bhatt to attend grand finale, cheer for sister Pooja
Just In
Blood Donation Camp at UoH
The NSS Cell, University of Hyderabad (UoH) organized a Blood Donation Camp on the eve of 77th Independence Day as part of ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ in the University Health Centre on Monday.
Hyderabad: The NSS Cell, University of Hyderabad (UoH) organized a Blood Donation Camp on the eve of 77th Independence Day as part of ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ in the University Health Centre on Monday.
It was organized in coordination with the Dean, Students’ Welfare, Health Centre, and the Lions Club of Hyderabad, Manjeera. It was inaugurated by (Capt.) Dr. Ravindra Kumar, Chief Medical Officer, Health Centre, Prof. V. Srinivasa Rao, Dean Students’ Welfare, and the Coordinator, NSS, UoH and Sri Subba Rao, Lions Club of Hyderabad, Manjeera participated and supervised the camp.
Venkateshwarlu, Additional DCP distributed the certificates to the blood donors. The camp received good response and more than 100 students from various disciplines participated enthusiastically in the camp and donated blood. Dr. Anupama, Dr, Rajashree, from the university health centre and Dr. Bhimsingh, Dr. Rani Ratna Prabha and Dr. Varalaxmi, the Programme Officers of NSS; Mahendar Reddy and Venkata Dasu, Vijay Kumar and his team from Lions Club; and NSS volunteers assisted in the camp.