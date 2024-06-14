Breaking barriers: The role of fathers in menstrual health education

Fathers play a crucial role in empowering their daughters and breaking down barriers surrounding menstrual health. By engaging in open conversations and providing accurate information about menstruation, fathers can help their daughters manage this natural biological process with confidence and ease.

Menstrual hygiene education is essential for equipping girls with the knowledge and skills to make informed decisions about their bodies and well-being. When fathers take an active role in this education, it sends a powerful message that menstruation is a normal and healthy part of life. This open approach helps alleviate anxiety, confusion, and misconceptions that often surround the topic.

Moreover, fathers' involvement in menstrual health education can have far-reaching impacts on their daughters' lives. Proper knowledge about menstrual hygiene practices reduces health risks associated with poor management, such as infections and reproductive tract disorders. By encouraging the use of clean and safe menstrual products and seeking medical attention when necessary, fathers contribute to their daughters' overall health and well-being.

Fathers can also play a significant role in challenging societal taboos and stigma surrounding menstruation. By engaging in open discussions and using the word "period" instead of code words, fathers help normalize conversations about this natural process. This approach fosters a more inclusive and supportive environment for their daughters to manage their menstrual cycles without fear or shame.

Overcoming shyness and building confidence

For many girls, discussing menstruation with their fathers can be a daunting task. The fear of being judged or embarrassed can lead to shyness and hesitation. However, fathers can help alleviate this shyness by creating a safe and supportive environment for open conversations.

The emphasis is on the importance of framing puberty in a positive manner to help girls feel proud and in control of their bodies. Fathers can achieve this by:

Approaching the topic gradually: Start discussing body basics and consent early on, and gradually move to more detailed discussions about menstruation.

Providing accurate information: Educate your daughter about the menstrual cycle, hygiene practices, and menstrual product options to reduce confusion and misconceptions.

Creating a supportive environment: Ensure that your daughter feels comfortable discussing her body and menstruation by being open, non-judgmental, and supportive.

Breaking taboos and stigma

Fathers can also help break down societal taboos and stigma surrounding menstruation by:

Using the right language: Use the word "period" instead of code words to normalize conversations about menstruation.

Encouraging open discussions: Engage in open and factual discussions about menstruation to reduce fear and shame.

Providing access to menstrual products: Ensure that your daughter has access to clean and safe menstrual products, such as sanitary pads and tampons.

Fathers have a crucial role to play in empowering their daughters through menstrual health education. By providing accurate information, encouraging open conversations, and challenging societal taboos, fathers can help their daughters manage menstruation with confidence and pride. This approach not only benefits individual girls but also contributes to a more equitable and inclusive society where menstruation is celebrated as a natural part of life.

(The author is Gynaecologist & Consultant at Ujaas (A menstrual health and hygiene management social enterprise)