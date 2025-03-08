Career opportunities in interior and retail space design

In the ever-evolving world of consumer behaviour and preferences, interior and retail space design play pivotal roles in shaping the shopping experience. These elements are not merely about aesthetics; they are strategic tools that can significantly influence a brand’s success. Today, every brand reflects its own identity through its unique retail and interior space design. With brands becoming more conscious of their identity and image, a career in interior and retail space design has become more relevant than ever before.

Interior and retail design is considered to be an ever-evolving field with vast career prospects. Over the years, interest in this area has significantly increased due to the expanding business landscape and the growing popularity of interior and retail design as a hobby. According to Credence Research, the global interior design market is projected to grow from $137,865.19 million in 2023 to an estimated $222,266.43 million by 2032, at a CAGR of 5.45% from 2024 to 2032. Meanwhile, the CAGR of the Indian interior design market is 18%. Key drivers of this growth include increasing urbanisation, rising disposable incomes, heightened awareness of sustainability, and advancements in design technology such as virtual and augmented reality.

As society moves towards sustainability and personalised shopping experiences, there is now a high demand for skilled designers who can bring their expertise to the development of unique retail environments. Additionally, the multifaceted nature of this field, offering opportunities from residential interior design to commercial retail spaces, makes it a highly sought-after profession.

Interior design requires a variety of skills to bring visions to reality. Apart from creative and design skills, designers must possess technical skills like spatial planning, 3D modelling, and an understanding of computer software to facilitate the process. They should also have excellent communication skills to ensure a clear understanding of their client’s desires.

The field also presents several new career opportunities such as: Retail merchandisers

Retail merchandisers craft captivating store layouts, strategically placing products to maximise sales and optimise space. By blending creativity with business acumen, they create engaging shopping experiences that drive success. Pursuing a career in retail merchandising offers students the chance to innovate and make a tangible impact in the dynamic retail industry.

Interior designers

Interior designers create functional and beautiful spaces, considering movement, waterworks, ventilation, lighting, and regulations.

They ensure areas are accessible and safe while incorporating clients’ desires with professional expertise. This career offers students the chance to blend creativity with technical skills, making a lasting impact on everyday environments.

Furniture designer

Furniture designers craft stunning interior and exterior pieces, experimenting with materials, designs, and styles. They consider space, colours, and lighting to create optimal furniture that enhances any area. This career offers students the opportunity to blend creativity with practical skills, transforming spaces with their visionary designs.

Industrial design specialist

Industrial design specialists ensure designs are functional, meet industry standards, and prioritise consumer safety.

They create accessible and effective layouts while collaborating closely with clients to fulfil their specific needs. This career offers students the chance to blend creativity with practicality, shaping innovative products that enhance everyday life.

Set designer

In India’s booming entertainment industry, set designers play a crucial role in creating captivating environments for films, TV shows, theatres, and events. They bring scripts and concepts to life, designing sets that perfectly reflect the narrative and ambience. This career offers students the opportunity to blend creativity with storytelling, making a significant impact on the visual experience.

Exhibition designer

Exhibition designers craft immersive and engaging spaces for exhibitions and trade shows, strategically showcasing products and brands. They attract visitors and convey brand messages through innovative design. This career offers students the chance to blend creativity with strategic thinking, making a powerful impact in the world of brand experience.

(The author is School of Design, UPES)