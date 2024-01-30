CASEST Receives Prestigious Technovation Award 2024 for Excellence in Skilling

Hyderabad - The Centre for Advanced Studies in Electronics Science and Technology (CASEST) at the School of Physics, University of Hyderabad (UoH), has been honored with the Technovation Award 2024 for its outstanding contribution as a skilling entity. The prestigious award was presented by the India Electronics Semiconductor Association (IESA), recognizing CASEST's commendable efforts in enhancing skills through its M.Tech Programs.

The India Electronics Semiconductor Association (IESA), known as India's premier industry body for Electronics Semiconductor Design and Manufacturing, bestowed the Technovation Award upon CASEST during the Vision Summit 2024, held on 24th-25th January 2024. The award acknowledges CASEST's commitment to providing hands-on training to students enrolled in its M.Tech programs, particularly in Integrated Circuits Design and Semiconductor Manufacturing Process.

More than 150 students from the MTech (Integrated Circuits Technology) and M.Tech (Microelectronics and VLSI) programs have benefited from the specialized training offered by CASEST. The unique aspect of this training is its integration into the course curriculum, where students receive instruction in a state-of-the-art fabrication facility. Located within the Centre for Nanotechnology of the University, this facility boasts Class 1000 and Class 100 cleanroom areas, equipped with sophisticated tools for micro/nano electronic and semiconductor device fabrication.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology awarded the Chip2Startup project to CASEST in 2023. The project grants free access to centralized Electronic Design Automation (EDA) tools and development boards, further bolstering the teaching and research programs at CASEST and contributing to the National Semiconductor Mission.

Prof. B.J. Rao, Vice Chancellor of the University of Hyderabad, conveyed his heartfelt congratulations to CASEST. “The Award for Skilling to CASEST, UoH as a Technovation Award recently symbolises the long-standing commitment and delivery of high-quality training and education imparted in CASEST for decades now. I congratulate the teachers (current and past) in CASEST for this significant achievement. This award must spur the stakeholders to keep delivering the quality at scale and be much more competitive in the rapidly changing dynamic eco-system of the country. All the best and many more glories in future.”