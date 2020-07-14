CBSE class 10 results to be out in mobile apps

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced Class 12 results on Monday without any earlier notice. Though, the board had confirmed previously that the results are expected to be out before July 15, it made a decision to announce the results without any notice. As per the sources, Class 10 results may not be announced today.

CBSE has introduced easy options for students to check their results in mobile. It made the people who do not have an access to computer or even the Internet can too check their results easily with either SMS services like Microsoft SMS Organiser Appor applications like IVRS Facility, DigiLocker App (digilocker.gov.in), UMANG App, DigiResults App.

Also, students can always check the results via the CBSE websites (cbse.nic.in) and (cbseresults.nic.in).

The soft copy which appeared in the mobiles and internets can be used for future reference. Moreover, it is informed by the Union Ministry of Human Resource and Development that the CBSE board will be releasing digital mark sheets this year due the Corona virus crisis.