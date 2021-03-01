CBSE: No further reduction in Social Science curriculum

In the wake of a 'fake news' that the Central Board of Secondary Education has again reduced the syllabus.

CBSE schools have started sending notices to their Class-X board aspirants saying that there is no further reduction in the social science syllabus, in the wake of a 'fake news'. The social science exams are scheduled for May 27, 2021.

"This is fake. There has been no further reduction after what was done officially last year," said Indrani Chattopadhyay, vice-principal of DPS Ruby Park.

"For students, who are in the last leg of preparations, any news getting filtered down like this can cause excitement," said Ayushman Sarkar, a Class-X student of DPS Ruby Park. Lakshmipat Singhania Academy has also taken cognizance of it. "We have told students to crosscheck with us or CBSE website," said director Meena Kak.