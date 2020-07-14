CBSE Result 2020: 10th Result to be Announced Tomorrow, Confirms HDR Minister

CBSE Result 2020: Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal has confirmed that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) would declare the class X board examination 2020 results tomorrow, i.e. on Wednesday, July 15.

"My dear Children, Parents, and Teachers, the results of class X CBSE board examinations will be announced tomorrow. I wish all the students best of luck", tweeted the Union HRD minister.

My dear Children, Parents, and Teachers, the results of class X CBSE board examinations will be announced tomorrow. I wish all the students best of luck.👍#StayCalm #StaySafe@cbseindia29 — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) July 14, 2020

Students will also be able to check their results on the board's official website cbse.nic.in. Students can log on to cbseresults.nic.in and results.nic.in to check their scores.

This is the first time when the CBSE board decided not to declare a merit list because of exceptional situations amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Steps to Check CBSE 10th Result 2020

Step 1: Visit the official Board website cbse.nic.in or cbseresults.nic.in and results.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link "CBSE Class 10th Board Results".

Step 3: Fill in your roll number and other details as needed

Step 4: The result will be displayed on the website

Step 5: Download the result for future reference.

Besides, CBSE class 10th result 2020 can also be checked on IVRS Facility, DigiLocker App (digilocker.gov.in), UMANG App, DigiResults App and Microsoft SMS Organiser App.