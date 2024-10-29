Certificate verification for FSO on Nov 8: TGPSC

Hyderabad: The Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) on Monday announced that the verification of certificates for candidates who have been selected for the post of food safety officer in the Institute of Preventive Medicine (Public Health) Laboratories and Food (Health) Administration is scheduled for November 8. According to officials, the list of candidates shortlisted for certificate verification is available on the Commission's website. The shortlisted candidates should download and bring the checklist and two copies of the attestation form, which is available on the Commission's website, www.fspsc.gov.in, said an official.

“If any candidate does not submit original certificates on the day of certificate verification or reserve day, no further time will be given. If any candidate is absent for certificate verification on the allotted date or reserve day, their candidature will not be processed further. Further, the candidates are directed to exercise web options without fail before attending certificate verification. Candidates who have exercised web options only will be allowed for the certificate verification on the scheduled date. Web options links will be provided from November 6 to 8,” stated an official.