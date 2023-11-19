Live
- Goa: Congress turncoat Aleixo Sequeira sworn in as minister
- AQI dips to poor category in Delhi
- HP CM joins people at Mall Road to watch screening of Cricket World Cup final
- SJVNL to do vertical drilling to rescue trapped workers from U'khand tunnel
- Check out the benefits of playing casual games at home
- Australian pacers stop India in their tracks, bowl out hosts for 240
- Key points: How Australia managed to dominate mighty Indian batting unit
- Biden says he's an optimist. But his dire warnings about Trump have become central to his campaign
- 'I discovered that strength is not solely defined by overcoming obstacles, it also involves staying true to oneself'
- Ibrahimpatnam BJP candidate daughter campaigns, seeks votes
Just In
Check out the benefits of playing casual games at home
Playing casual games at home can have many benefits for your physical, mental, and emotional well-being. Some of the benefits are: Reducing anxiety...
Playing casual games at home can have many benefits for your physical, mental, and emotional well-being. Some of the benefits are:
Reducing anxiety and stress: Casual games are often simple and relaxing, which can help calm the mind and reduce tension. Playing against friends or other players can also provide a sense of social connection and support.
Improving hand-eye coordination: Many casual games require players to use hand-eye coordination to complete tasks, such as tapping or swiping on a screen. This can improve your reaction time, accuracy, and spatial awareness.
Enhancing cognitive skills: Casual games can challenge your memory, attention, problem-solving, and creativity. Playing games that involve hidden objects, puzzles, words, or numbers can stimulate your brain and keep it sharp.
Boosting mood and happiness: Playing casual games can be a fun and enjoyable way to spend your time. Games can also trigger positive emotions, such as joy, excitement, curiosity, and pride. These emotions can improve your mood and happiness.
Strengthening bones, muscles, lungs, and heart: Playing casual games that involve physical activity, such as dancing, fitness, or sports games, can help you stay fit and healthy. These games can also reduce the risk of obesity, diabetes, and high cholesterol.