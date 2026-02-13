Conclave explores Marketing in the Age of Intelligent Influence

K J Somaiya Institute of Management (KJSIM) hosted its Marketing Conclave themed ‘Marketing in the Age of Intelligent Influence’, bringing together senior industry leaders and management students to examine the evolving landscape of marketing in an AI-enabled world. The conclave underscored the growing influence of artificial intelligence while reaffirming the enduring importance of human insight, empathy and long-term brand building.

The event featured prominent industry voices including Mainak Dhar, Managing Director, McCain Foods India; Ameya Kapnadak, Chief Growth Officer and Head of Consulting at Interbrand; Samir Srivastav, CEO of Looks Salon; and Radhika Joshi, Assistant General Manager at L’Oréal and KJSIM alumna. The session was moderated by Sagnik Ghosh, Head of Creative Strategy, Innovation & Trade Marketing at Bennett Coleman & Co. Ltd, who facilitated a dynamic discussion that offered students insight into real-world marketing decision-making.

Across sessions, speakers highlighted how artificial intelligence is reshaping areas such as data analytics, forecasting, and personalisation, while stressing that human judgment, creativity and consumer understanding remain central to effective marketing.

A key highlight of the conclave was the prize distribution ceremony for the “Tech-It Marketing” competition. The contest challenged nearly 65 students to develop a live market expansion strategy for Looks Salon, Greater Noida. Participants crafted Gen Z-focused brand strategies, identified target segments and designed promotional plans under the evaluation of industry professionals. The competition reflected the fast-paced, high-stakes nature of modern marketing and culminated in the recognition of the most strategic and compelling solutions.

Dr. Raman Ramachandran, Dean & Director of KJSIM, emphasised the academic perspective on technological evolution. “Our focus is on helping students develop sound judgment as technology continues to evolve. AI can support marketing decisions, but it cannot replace an understanding of people, context and long-term implications. Forums such as this conclave help students see how these considerations come together in real organisational settings,” he said.

Samir Srivastav noted that while AI has strengthened operational areas such as scheduling and forecasting in service-led businesses, roles involving direct client interaction remain irreplaceable. He added that AI’s success cannot be measured by a single KPI and stressed the importance of engaging with real business contexts.

Mainak Dhar observed that while GenAI has accelerated creative cycles, “speed without clarity leads to activity without impact.” He emphasised that authenticity and clear business outcomes — either revenue growth or cost efficiency — must guide AI investments to ensure measurable return on investment.