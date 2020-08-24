Conducting JEE, NEET now will be a giant mistake like 'Nasbandi' that ruin Indira Govt in 1977, Swamy

"If our Modi Government goes through imposing the NEET/JEE exam now it will be the giant mistake like Nasbandi in 1976 that caused the undoing of Indira government in 1977. Indian voters may suffer silently but have long memories", tweeted Swamy.

If the government led by Narendra Modi passes by to impose the NEET / JEE exam now, it will be the biggest mistake like 'Nasbandi' in 1976 that caused the ruin of the Indira government in 1977, BJP leader Subramanian Swamy said on Monday. His comments come amid the growing clamour for the postponement of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and National Eligibility cum Entrance Examination Test (NEET), in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In particular, several leaders such as Manish Sisodia, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Vadra and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury have urged Prime Minister Modi to postpone medical and engineering entrance tests, which were scheduled for September.

Swamy tweeted, "If our Modi Government goes through imposing the NEET/JEE exam now it will be the giant mistake like Nasbandi in 1976 that caused the undoing of Indira government in 1977. Indian voters may suffer silently but have long memories."

If our Modi Government goes through imposing the NEET/JEE exam now it will be the giant mistake like Nasbandi in 1976 that caused the undoing of Indira government in 1977. Indian voters may suffer silently but have long memories. — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) August 24, 2020

Earlier on Sunday, he had listed 13 reasons for the postponement of medical and engineering entrance exams this year. He had said that since test centres are not in all districts and many students have also been assigned to distant centres. I myself have seen numerous students raise the question of being assigned centres that are more than 500 KM apart.

"These students with centres in different cities would have to reach that city at-least a day before which increases their susceptibility of getting infected", Swamy asserted.