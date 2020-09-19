CPGET-2020 tentatively begins from October 31

Hyderabad: The Common Post Graduate Entrance Test (CPGET) to be held this year is tentatively scheduled to commence from October 31.

In a statement on Friday, CPGET-2020 convenor N Kishan said that commencement of online registration and submission of applications has started from

September 18 for the test, to take admission into the postgraduate degree, postgraduate diploma and five years integrated PG courses.

The CPGET-2020 is the prerequisite for admissions into Osmania, Kakatiya, Telangana, Palamuru, Mahatma Gandhi, Satavahana and Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad for the academic year 2020-21.

The last date for submission of the online application is October 19, with a late fee of Rs 500 up to October 26. Students will be able to submit applications with a late fee of Rs 2,000 till October 29.

The Computer-Based Test (CBT) in online mode will be held at 25 centres and about one lakh students are expected to take the entrance test for admissions against 30,000 seats at the seven universities and their affiliated colleges.

Last year, 91,700 candidates appeared for the test and 25,000 admissions were done in the universities and affiliated colleges, he informed.

Online application submission dates

l Last date without late fee - October 19

l With a late fee of `500 - October 26

l With a late fee of `2,000 - October 29

