CPGET hall-tickets to be released on July 3

Hyderabad: Osmania University officials announced on Friday that hall tickets for the Common Post Graduate Entrance Tests (CPGET-2023) will be released on the official website on July 3.

According to OU officials, Osmania University is conducting the State Level Common Post Graduate Entrance Tests (CPGET-2024) for admissions into various PG courses (MA, MSc, MCom, M Lib I Sc, MEd, M P Ed, and others), PG Diploma programmes, and five-year integrated programmes across its campus, constituent, and affiliated colleges of Osmania, Kakatiya, Telangana, Palamuru, Mahatma Gandhi, Satavahana, Telangana Mahila Viswavidyalayam, and Jawaharlal Technological Universities. The Common Entrance Tests for 45 subjects are scheduled to be held from July 6 to 15, with three sessions per day.

The candidates can download their hall tickets from the official websites: https://www.osmania.ac.in, https://cpget.tsche.ac.in, and www.ouadmissions.com, starting July 3. The entrance tests will be conducted across Telangana through online CBT (Computer Based Test) mode. Candidates are advised to visit/ascertain their test centres in advance and to report one and a half hours before the commencement of the examination, said a senior officer, OU.