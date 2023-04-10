DEET to hold job mela for women in Koti on April 12

Hyderabad: The Digital Employment Exchange of Telanganais organising its Women's Special Job Fair Telangana Mahila Viswavidyalayam, Koti, on April 12, from 10.30 am onwards.

The event is free and set to offer more than 1000+ vacancies across 25+ companies, and will feature on-the-spot offer letters for eligible candidates. Companies participating in the job fair include Forte Management, HDFC Bank, AIML Service TATA AIG, Act Fibernet, Flipkart, Medplus, The Nest India, Just Dial, Vispo Business HR Solution, Dhanush Engg Services India, SBI, NSL Group, Delhivery, Vivifi India Finance, TATA Croma, Reliance Nippon Life Insurance, Dhanush Engineering Services India, and others.

Job seekers can expect to connect with hiring managers from these companies, learn more about job opportunities, and potentially secure their next employment opportunity.

The job fair is open to candidates from all backgrounds and experience levels, and job seekers are encouraged to come prepared with their resumes and dress professionally. DEET's mission is to connect employers with job seekers, and this event serves as a key opportunity to achieve this goal.

Jobseeker can register for free by scanning QR code.