DOST admission notification released

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) on Wednesday released the Degree Online Services, Telangana (DOST-2022) notification for admission into various under-graduate courses in six universities in the State from July 1.

A release said, DOST registration-2022 for phase-I will commence from July 1. Candidates can apply before the last date, July 30. The web options for phase-I will be available from July 6 to 30. While registering for phase-1 DOST admissions, applicants are required to pay the registration fee of Rs. 200, through credit cards, debit cards, or net banking.

According to the notification, the TS DOST seat allotment for phase-1 will take place on August 6. The online window for candidates to participate in the online self-reporting (by online payment of college fee/seat reservation fee) to confirm their seat for the respective course will be available from August 7 to 18.

The online window for phase 2 DOST registration will be available from August 7; the registration fee is Rs. 400. The candidates can access the web options for phase-2 registration from August 7 to 28. The TS DOST seat allotment for phase-2 will be conducted on August 27, said a senior officer.