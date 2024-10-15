  • Menu
DSC 2024 Counseling in Telangana Postponed
Hyderabad: The Telangana government has postponed the DSC 2024 counseling for teacher postings. The decision to defer the process will remain in effect until further orders are issued. Candidates awaiting their appointments will have to wait until the next notification is released by the authorities.

The DSC (District Selection Committee) recruitment is crucial for filling up vacant teaching positions in government schools, and the delay has caused uncertainty among the candidates. Further updates on the rescheduled counseling process will be announced soon. Candidates are advised to stay informed through official notifications.

