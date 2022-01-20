EduBridge plans to institute skilling habits in youth on the occasion of Republic Day

New Delhi, 20th January 2021: EduBridge is one of India's leading Workforce Development platforms and helps learners in building careers with leading corporations through training and other career-building services. Based on all the inquiries and concerns EduBridge has been receiving regarding careers from the youth, this unique idea of conducting the event was born. On the occasion of our 73rd Republic Day, EduBridge, in association with UNICEF-YuWaah, presents India's Largest Skill Marathon event - 'Skills Factor 2022". It is structured like a "Marathon" so that maximum questions can be answered through industry experts themselves!

SkillsFactor 2022 is a well thought, day-long online event, split into 26 bite-sized, sessions of 26 minutes each from 8 am onwards. The participants have the opportunity to learn about various Technology, Banking & Finance, and Self-Development topics to understand and build the skills for today that will help build sustainable careers or take career switch decisions!

Questions and topics like "Is Big Data the future?", "Tech Career Options for those with no computer programming/non-tech backgrounds", "Careers in Cloud Computing and Coding", "5 Tips to get into Investment Banking career", "Answers to the most asked questions during an interview", and even answers to questions like What does a Recruiter see on your resume?, "How to earn revenue through YouTube?", etc. will be answered by Masoom Minawala (India's #1 Fashion Blogger), Harjeet Khanduja (Senior VP-HR, Reliance Jio), Manish Tiwari (AGM, RBI), Nidhi Thakkar (YouTube), Anurag Pratap (CSR Leader, Capgemini), Sudarshan Ramakrishnan (MD, Leading Investment Bank), Chandra Sekhar Garisa (CEO, Monster.com) and many such industry stalwards from Amazon's AWS re/Start, CompTIA, EXL and other corporates. The highlight of this event is also a Panel Discussion with top industry HRs from Capgemini, ZS Associates, EXL and others.

Girish Singhania, CEO, EduBridge Learning, adds - "SkillsFactor is a perfect recipe for someone who wishes to skill themselves in a short duration but also receive quality information and guidance from the top brass of their industries. This is a great opportunity for anyone who has ever had similar questions in their mind and trying to find the right people to answer these." Register now to experience the power of vision, cognizance, and deep understanding of the industry experts from diverse fields.

Who are we?

EduBridge aims at Building Careers of Tomorrow - merging the latest technology, pedagogy & services, and creating an immersive learning experience – anytime & anywhere. We have been training the youth in the fast-emerging sectors of BFSI, IT/ITES, Healthcare, Retail, Hospitality, and many more since 2009. With an extensive reach among the youth between the age group of 18- 35 years across the country, we have trained 150,000+ youth & generated 1300 Cr+ annual salaries over the last 12 years. Also, we are proud to have major corporates associated with us like Amazon India, Capgemini, EXL, Fullerton India, IndusInd Bank, Standard Chartered Bank, Accenture, etc., and a network of more than 500+ recruiters through which these trained youth are placed on meaningful jobs. We handhold each learner through their career development lifecycle and help them build sustainable career paths for themselves.

To know more: https://www.edubridgeindia.com/skills-factor