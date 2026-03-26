Education is evolving- Here’s how

Education has always been a strategic instrument of statecraft. In the contemporary international order, its importance has only intensified. Nations compete not merely through economic output or military capability, but through their ability to shape institutions, norms, and leadership frameworks. In this context, India stands at an inflection point in its global educational positioning.

For decades, India’s global education narrative was defined primarily by outbound mobility. Over one million Indian students pursue higher education abroad each year. Indian-origin professionals occupy senior positions in multinational corporations, research institutions, technology firms, and global governance bodies. This outward movement reflected both aspiration and competence.

However, exporting talent, while valuable, does not by itself confer institutional influence. The deeper question is whether India can transition from being a source of globally employable graduates to becoming a site where global leadership frameworks are shaped and refined.

The National Education Policy 2020 represents a significant structural intervention in this regard. It articulates an explicit commitment to internationalisation, multidisciplinary learning, institutional autonomy, and research intensity. It sets an ambitious target of raising the Gross Enrolment Ratio in higher education toward 50 percent by 2035, thereby expanding access while seeking improvements in quality. Importantly, it recognises that India’s educational ecosystem must engage with the world not as a peripheral participant but as a substantive contributor.

One of the most consequential policy shifts following NEP 2020 has been the formal opening of India’s higher education landscape to foreign universities. Regulatory frameworks now enable internationally reputed institutions to establish campuses in India with significant operational autonomy. This marks a departure from earlier decades, during which Indian students seeking global credentials had little option but to migrate.

The presence of foreign universities in India has several implications. It introduces competitive pressure that may raise academic standards and governance practices across the sector. It expands domestic access to global curricula and research cultures. It strengthens faculty collaboration and knowledge exchange. At a broader level, it signals India’s confidence in hosting global academic capital.

Simultaneously, Indian universities are increasingly exploring outward engagement through overseas campuses, structured international partnerships, and dual-degree arrangements. This outward movement suggests a gradual rebalancing of global academic flows. Education is no longer unidirectional; it is becoming reciprocal.

These developments, taken together, position India not merely as a participant in global education, but as a potential node within its evolving architecture.

Yet policy openings and institutional mobility, while necessary, are insufficient to guarantee strategic influence. Internationalisation must be substantive rather than transactional. The establishment of branch campuses or the signing of memoranda of understanding does not automatically produce leaders capable of navigating complex geopolitical and institutional environments.

The contemporary world is characterised by regulatory fragmentation, technological disruption, contested trade regimes, and climate-related stress. Leadership in such a context demands comparative institutional literacy. It requires the ability to operate across political economies, interpret regulatory diversity, and translate policy frameworks into implementable outcomes.

Traditional higher education models, in India and elsewhere, often privilege disciplinary depth over systemic integration. They cultivate subject expertise but do not consistently train individuals to function across jurisdictions or institutional cultures. As a result, there exists a structural gap between academic formation and the demands of global leadership.

Addressing this gap is central to the mission of the School of Global Leadership.

Our institutional premise is that India’s global education reforms must be complemented by deliberate leadership design. The mere presence of foreign universities in India will not, by itself, ensure that Indian institutional experience informs global discourse. Nor will Indian universities’ overseas expansion automatically generate cross-system fluency among graduates.

Accordingly, we have structured our programme to integrate academic rigour with comparative immersion. Anchored in India, the curriculum extends across multiple geopolitical contexts through international residencies and institutional engagements. Participants interact directly with policymakers, regulators, business leaders, and civil society actors in diverse governance systems. Each stage incorporates applied projects tied to real-world institutional challenges.

The objective is to cultivate what may be termed institutional fluency: the capacity to understand how incentives, legal frameworks, political cultures, and economic structures interact in shaping outcomes. Participants are expected to analyse how similar policy problems are approached across jurisdictions, how governance models vary, and how institutional constraints influence implementation.

Equally important is the systematic integration of India’s own governance innovations into this comparative framework. India’s experience with digital public infrastructure, financial inclusion at scale, renewable energy expansion, and democratic negotiation across social diversity offers lessons of global relevance. To move beyond passive consumption of global case material, India must embed its own institutional practices within leadership curricula that engage international cohorts.

This is where the convergence of inward and outward academic movement becomes strategically significant. When foreign universities operate in India, they encounter India’s regulatory and social complexity directly. When Indian institutions establish an international presence, they extend intellectual frameworks beyond national boundaries. When leadership education is designed to be comparative, immersive, and applied, it generates networks that endure beyond formal agreements.

Such networks have diplomatic as well as academic consequences. Alumni relationships often mature into professional collaborations. Research partnerships can underpin policy dialogue. Educational exchanges create reservoirs of trust that persist despite political fluctuations. In this sense, higher education is both a soft power instrument and a structural component of long-term international engagement.

However, ambition must be matched by institutional integrity. If India seeks durable global positioning in education, it must safeguard academic standards, regulatory transparency, and intellectual openness. Internationalisation that prioritises visibility over substance will not yield sustainable influence.

India’s demographic profile, expanding enrolment base, policy reform momentum, and growing geopolitical significance create a window of opportunity. The question is whether this moment will be leveraged to build institutions capable of shaping leadership norms rather than merely supplying labour to them.

The School of Global Leadership has been conceived within this strategic horizon. Its purpose is not simply to add another academic credential to the marketplace, but to contribute to a broader national objective: preparing leaders who can operate across systems with analytical rigour, ethical clarity, and institutional competence.

Welcoming foreign universities is an important step. Supporting Indian universities in their outward engagement is another. Designing leadership education that reflects India’s lived institutional experience while engaging global frameworks critically is the more demanding task.

If India can align policy reform, institutional innovation, and leadership formation with sustained seriousness, it will not only participate in global education but help define its contours for decades to come.

(The author is Jaideep Mazumdar, Co-Chair, School of Global Leadership(SoGL).