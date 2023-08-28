Live
Education Ministry to bring comic book developed by NCERT, UNESCO
Union Education and Skill Development Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will launch an innovative comic book titled ‘Let’s move forward’ which is developed jointly by NCERT and UNESCO.
New Delhi: Union Education and Skill Development Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will launch an innovative comic book titled ‘Let’s move forward’ which is developed jointly by NCERT and UNESCO.
The ministry said that the comic book focuses on promoting adolescent health and wellbeing.
The ministry said that the special book will be launched on Tuesday in New Delhi. The comic book is aligned with the School Health and Wellness Programme (SHWP) initiated under Ayushman Bharat.
SHWP, a collaborative effort of the Ministry of Education and Health and Family Welfare, aims to provide health education, disease prevention, and better access to healthcare services in schools, the official at Education Ministry added
The ‘Let’s move forward’ comic book covers essential themes related to adolescent health and wellbeing. Its interactive approach imparts crucial life skills and health knowledge. The book will be available in multiple languages, official said.
The launch anticipates positive implications for schools and health departments across the nation, contributing to a healthier and empowered generation. The e-copy of the comic book will be made available on the MoE, NCERT, UNESCO and DIKSHA website, the official added.