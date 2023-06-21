EFLU celebrates International Day of Yoga

Hyderabad: The International Day of Yoga-2023 was celebrated with fervour and gaiety at the English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) campus, here, on Wednesday.

Prof. E. Suresh Kumar, Vice Chancellor, EFLU, and Member, UGC, New Delhi, led the celebrations at Joggers Park of the sprawling EFL University campus.

Around 400 participants that include faculty, students, and non-teaching staff attended the event with enthusiasmby practicing a wide variety of yoga asanas (yoga postures).

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Suresh Kumar said that regular practice of yoga is essential to achieve overall health and wellbeing.

“Yoga is a holistic approach towards health and wellbeing and it strikes a balance between the body and mind, while promoting harmony between human and nature,” the VC added.

He appreciated the large turnout of the students for the yoga day celebrations. He stated that it was important for the students to regularly practice yoga to reach greater heights in their careers by maintaining perfect physical and mental health and to strike unity between thought and action.

The International Day of Yoga-2023 is celebrated with the theme of “Yoga for VasudaivaKutumbakam,” in tune with India’s G-20 Presidency.

Later, a special lecture-cum-demonstration session on “Yoga for VasudaivaKutumbakam” was organised, where the male and female Yoga Trainers of the EFL University highlighted the importance of the yoga and the beneficial effects of the different yoga postures.

As part of the celebrations, students gave a breathtaking dance performance highlighting different yoga postures.

Prof. Suresh Kumar appreciated the resource person and the students for their performances on the occasion.