EFLU organises a talk on cyber crimes and security

Hyderabad: The Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) of the English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) organised a talk on the topic of “Awareness on Cyber Crimes and Security for faculty, students, and research scholars,” on Thursday.

AK Divya, the resource person, who is a Forensic expert and trainer, exhorted the participants to be aware of different cyber security measures so as not to fall prey to the cyber criminals.

She stressed on the importance of being aware of cyber crime preventive measures and advised the frequent changing of passwords.

Divya, who is also a cyber security consultant, advised the participants not to use the same phone number and e-mail IDs for the banking purposes and for other social media purposes, as they are greater chances for cyber frauds.

Referring to the increasing number of UPI based cyber financial frauds, the Forensic expert guided the participants to set a smaller limit for their UPI transactions.

The other suggestions she gave as part of the talk, include going for the two-step authentication, never sharing the OTPs, never clicking on suspicious links, being cautious of the phishing emails, and avoid going for the scanning of QR codes. “It is always safe by paying through the phone number or bank account,” she added.

Regarding the permission of using cameras to various apps, the resource person suggested that those permissions should only be given whenever those particular apps are used.

“It is important to immediately file a complaint, whenever such frauds occur. The victims need to raise a complaint at the www.cybercrime.gov.in or can dial cyber crimes complaints toll free number 1930,” Divya said.

The talk was followed by an animated Question and Answer session, where the participants clarified many of their doubts on how to prevent the cyber frauds.

EFLU Acting Vice Chancellor Prof SurabhiBharati was the chief patron for the event, while IQAC Director Prof. Revathi Srinivas coordinated the event.