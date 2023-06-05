Embark on a Transformative Journey in Business Leadership with MIT-WPU's Integrated Business Management Programme

The Ramcharan School of Leadership at MIT-WPU is a dynamic addition to the realm of business education. One of the flagship programmes offered by the School, Integrated Business Management, presents a comprehensive five-year curriculum that spans undergraduate to postgraduate levels. Emphasizing social responsibility, managerial expertise, and entrepreneurial acumen, this programme empowers students to tackle the most pressing global business issues. The ten-semester journey includes internships, national and international immersion programs, and student exchange initiatives. Upon completion, graduates can pursue diverse career paths in sales, marketing, finance, human resources, operations, supply chain management, business analytics, information systems management, and specialize in domains such as healthcare, hospitality, sports, and corporate social responsibility. Students also have the option to exit after four years with a BBA (Hons) degree.

The IBM programme stands out with its case-based learning approach, globally benchmarked curriculum, expert academicians, and renowned pedagogical techniques. Students can pursue certifications like Harvard Manage Mentor and Cambridge Soft Skill Certification, further strengthening their skill sets. With esteemed international faculty delivering 10% of the lectures and interactions with management gurus and corporate leaders, the students gain invaluable insights into the business world. The innovative curriculum incorporates subjects such as Data Science & Analytics, Conscious Capitalism, Metaverse, and Blockchain. The programme offers experiential learning opportunities through corporate visits, internships, and industry projects, as well as ability enhancement courses, professional skill-building training, design thinking workshops, and holistic development programs like yoga and peace studies. Focused on developing business administration competencies, teamwork, and leadership skills, the programme sets students on an accelerated path to career growth.

To be eligible for the IBM programme at MIT-WPU, students should have a minimum aggregate of 70% in 10+2/class 12th from a UGC-approved university or equivalent (at least 55% marks for backward-class candidates from Maharashtra). The selection process includes the MIT-WPU CET Entrance Exam 2023 and Personal Interaction (PI) score. As a part of MIT-WPU’s commitment to student success, the Ramcharan School of Leadership offers up to 100% scholarships worth Rs. 40 crore, as well as 100% assistance in placement and internships.