Emporio Fest Concludes at Bhavan’s Vivekananda College

Hyderabad: The Department of Commerce at Bhavan’s Vivekananda College successfully conducted a two-day fest, Emporio, bringing together students and faculty from the Computers, Regular, and Finance sections for the first time in a collaborative initiative.

The fest provided a platform for students not only from the Commerce Department but also from the Science and Humanities streams to showcase their economic insight, strategic thinking, and competitive spirit. The event was inaugurated by Dr. D. Sanjeeva Rao, Assistant Professor and M.Com Coordinator, who urged students to develop analytical skills and practical financial awareness to meet the demands of a rapidly evolving economic landscape.

Two major events — Artha Niti and ChakraVyuh — formed the highlights of the fest, testing participants’ intellectual agility, decision-making abilities, and strategic planning skills.

Artha Niti featured innovative activities such as the Budget Redesign Challenge and the Mystery Auction. The Budget Redesign Challenge encouraged students to enhance their cognitive and analytical abilities by drafting and presenting alternative budget proposals. The Mystery Auction added excitement to the proceedings, with participants engaging in competitive bidding that demanded quick thinking and financial judgment.

ChakraVyuh comprised both technical and non-technical rounds. The technical segment included games such as Snake and Stock Market simulations, while the non-technical round focused on the theme “AI vs. Real,” prompting discussions on artificial intelligence and its real-world implications.

The fest concluded with the presentation of awards by Chief Guest Maj. Gen. MSS Krishnan VSM & Bar, who commended the organisers for conceptualising creative themes that fostered leadership and management skills while enabling students to apply classroom learning to practical financial scenarios.