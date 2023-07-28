Empowering 60 School Leaders: CISCE partners with NIEi for School Leadership Training Programme

Kolkata: The Council foar the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) organised the 'School Leadership Training Programme' for principals, headmasters and headmistresses in association with the National Institute of Education International (NIEi), Singapore. Conducted at CISCE’s East Zone Office in Kolkata, the training programme centred around equipping the heads of schools with educational capacities to effectively implement the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 in their respective schools.

The NIEi is an autonomous institute under the Nanyang Technological University (NTU), a National Teacher Education Institute in Singapore. It is renowned for its comprehensive range of teacher education programs, ranging from initial teacher preparation programmes for aspiring student teachers to graduate and in-service programmes for serving teachers, departmental heads, and principals. With over 70 years of pedagogical practices, knowledge, and research, NIEi has become a pioneer in the field of education in Singapore and holds a distinctive reputation in teacher education worldwide.

The 'School Leadership Training Programme' provided experts from NIE International, Singapore, and the participants with an enriching forum to exchange ideas and views on various educational aspects. It aimed at providing insights into global and emerging trends in education, along with an understanding of the impact of NEP 2020 on curriculum and school systems.

With a focus on the new normal of schooling in India, the five-day training equipped school leaders with the necessary leadership skills to navigate challenges in shaping policies and practices to meet the new requirements of schooling. It also encouraged the participants to garner support from their school management as they prepare their institutions for the implementation of NEP 2020.

The event was graced by Dr. G. Immanuel (Chairman, CISCE) along with Executive Committee Members Mr. S. Jawahar, and Mr. Stephen DaCosta including officers of the CISCE Mr. Gerry Arathoon (CE&S) and Mrs. Sangeetha Bhatia (Deputy Secretary, ISC), attended the event.

It was attended by 60 esteemed principals, headmasters and headmistresses. Each participant received a prestigious NIEi Certificate of Participation, acknowledging their dedication to enhancing educational leadership.

Speaking about the programme, Mr Gerry Arathoon, Chief Executive & Secretary of CISCE, said, " First of many programs, kick start to empower more leaders through similar programmes across different cities in India to follow. We’ve always endeavoured to keep pace with the ever-changing and evolving events in the educational field. The NEP 2020 and the National Curriculum Framework have provided CISCE with the impetus to seek opportunities to continue along the path of innovation and facilitate these transformative changes. Our training programme is a step towards empowering school leaders and fostering educational excellence in alignment with the objectives of the NEP 2020. CISCE remains committed to pursuing such initiatives for the advancement of the Indian education system."



