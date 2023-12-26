Essential tips for studying abroad

Studying abroad can be an incredibly rewarding and horizon-broadening experience. Immersing yourself in a new culture and way of life is exciting, but it can also be intensely disorienting. Nearly every student who studies overseas experiences some degree of culture shock. Culture shock refers to the feelings of confusion, uncertainty, anxiety, and disconnect that often occur when adjusting to an unfamiliar culture and environment.

While culture shock can be challenging, there are many things you can do to minimise and cope with its effects. Follow these eight tips to help you navigate culture shock and make the most of your time studying abroad.

Learn about your host country in advance

One of the best ways to ease the transition is to learn about your host country prior to arrival. Do some research about local customs, etiquette, food, current events, and pop culture. This will give you a head start on understanding subtle cultural nuances and social norms. For example, knowing when to bow, shake hands, or kiss on the cheek when greeting someone can help prevent awkward social blunders.

Having some familiarity with your host location makes it feel less foreign and more welcoming upon arrival. It is advisable to constantly research local happenings and events while abroad to gain deeper cultural insight over time.



Practice the local language



Even basic language skills can go a long way when studying overseas. Prior to departure, learn essential phrases for polite greetings, expressing gratitude, asking questions, ordering food, getting directions, making purchases, and handling simple transactions.



When people see you making an effort to speak the local language, they often deeply appreciate it. Using the local language helps foster connections, enhances cultural immersion, and shows respect for the local culture.



Focus on language immersion when you first arrive



In the first few weeks after arriving, avoid the temptation to spend all your time with other international students who speak your native language. While befriending compatriots can ease loneliness, spending too much time together can inhibit meaningful cultural and language immersion.



Instead, purposefully engage with local people as soon as you can, whether through organised activities on campus, community events, shops and restaurants, or public spaces. Pushing through the initial awkwardness and discomfort of deep cultural immersion is worth overcoming any communication barriers you may face.

Be open to new experiences

Be willing to try new things, whether that involves tasting unfamiliar foods, participating in local traditions and celebrations, travelling to unfamiliar places, or pursuing different hobbies and activities popular in your host country. Maintaining an open, curious, and adventurous mindset is key to surviving in a foreign land.



Even if some experiences end up not being your cup of tea, they still provide valuable cultural learning opportunities. You never know when you might stumble upon a new favourite food, hobby, or travel destination that you’ll later miss when you leave.



Manage expectations carefully



Be careful not to romanticise what studying abroad might be like, such as imagining that your experience must resemble the highlights of Eat, Pray Love or other idealistic movies. Too high expectations can amplify feelings of disappointment and isolation when faced with the mundane realities of ordinary daily life.



Similarly, avoid preconceived stereotypes about people from your host country or culture. Their personalities and lifestyles are likely far more diverse and complex than media depictions might suggest. Maintain an open mind and form your own judgements based on first-hand experiences.



Embrace the new routine



Studying abroad means adapting to new classroom environments, teaching styles, academic expectations, and routines. Be flexible and willing to modify your usual study techniques. Observe how local students approach their work and follow their lead when appropriate.



Apart from academics, embrace locally common daily rhythms and habits around things like public transportation, meal times, weekend activities, style of socialising, etc. Let go of expectations rooted in your home country’s cultural norms. Recognise that people follow different patterns and schedules that work for them.



Stay connected with friends and family back home



One coping mechanism is maintaining ties with trusted friends and family in your home country. Seek emotional support and understanding from people who deeply know your cultural background and perspective. Feeling grounded by these connections can provide reassurance amidst the disorientation of culture shock.



That said, be careful not to solely vent or complain to connections back home, as that can skew your perceptions of your experience more negatively. Share both the highlights and the hurdles to give a balanced view of studying abroad.



Join student groups and organisations



Get involved with on-campus student organisations, clubs, sports teams, and social groups. These clubs will provide built-in communities that make it easier to expand your friendship circle. Having a go-to social support network helps alleviate feelings of isolation and homesickness.



Making local friends who can explain cultural nuances gives deeper insight compared to only befriending fellow international students. Seek groups aligned with your interests to find like-minded locals.

(The author is Founder and CEO of Infinite Group)