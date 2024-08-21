ETS and Malla Reddy University Successfully Host International Education Fair 2024

The International Education Fair 2024, organized by ETS, the global leader in educational assessments and the owner of the TOEFL and GRE tests, in collaboration with Malla Reddy University, concluded with great success. The event, held at the Malla Reddy University campus, drew an enthusiastic crowd of over 1,000 students, all eager to explore opportunities for studying abroad.

A key highlight of the fair was the UK India Scholarship program which was extended until August 15th, 2024. This program offers ten scholarships, each valued at ₹2.5 lakhs, providing much-needed financial support for students planning to pursue higher education abroad. The extended deadline offers more students the opportunity to apply and potentially secure funding for their academic journeys in the UK."





The event also included the GRE India Championship, offering students an opportunity to compete for prizes totalling ₹12 lakhs. This initiative was designed to help ease the financial challenges associated with studying abroad. Many participants viewed the contest as a significant opportunity to demonstrate their academic strengths while potentially securing valuable financial support for their educational pursuits.



Commenting on the success of the event, Sachin Jain, Country Manager, ETS India and South Asia, said, "The International Education Fair 2024 has once again demonstrated the deep aspirations of Indian students to pursue education on a global scale. TOEFL and GRE tests remain critical components of the study abroad journey, opening doors to prestigious universities worldwide. We are committed to providing the necessary resources, like the TOEFL Beginners Guide and our scholarship programs, to empower students in achieving their academic dreams. The enthusiasm we witnessed here today reflects the bright future of India’s next generation of global leaders."

In an effort to further assist students in their journey toward studying abroad, ETS provided discounts on TOEFL and GRE tests along with additional score reports. The availability of these additional score reports plays a crucial role in the admissions process, allowing students to send their test results to multiple universities, thereby increasing their chances of acceptance. This initiative is part of a broader effort to make international education more accessible to aspiring students."

" The International Education Fair 2024 was a testament to our dedication to fostering international academic partnerships and empowering our students to pursue their dreams abroad. By collaborating with ETS, we were able to offer invaluable resources, such as the TOEFL and GRE test support, which are critical for students aiming to study at top universities worldwide. We are proud to have hosted this event and to continue our mission of guiding students toward a bright and successful future," said Dr VSK Reddy, Vice Chancellor, Malla Reddy University, Hyderabad.

The fair provided a unique platform for students to engage directly with education experts and explore various international academic opportunities. ETS and Malla Reddy University remain committed to empowering students with the tools and knowledge needed to succeed in their academic journeys. The overwhelming response to the International Education Fair 2024 underscores the deep-rooted aspirations of Indian students to explore global education opportunities.