Exam dates clash-SI aspirants in a fix

Hyderabad: Candidates appearing for the Telangana police SI recruitment exam, the national-level Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) Assistant Commandant exam and IBPS RRB PO exam (banking exam) are in a fix as all the three exams are falling on the same date that is August 7.

Candidates pointed out that more than 20,000 applicants have applied for these exams and will not be able to write two exams, if they opt for writing one exam. UPSC issued the notification for the Assistant Commandant exam much before the date of SI recruitment exam was released.

Sai Vamshi, an aspirant, said, "I have been waiting for the Telangana police SI recruitment exam since 2019. Recently the Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) issued the recruitment notification for SI recruitment exam which will be commencing on August 7 and after the notification was released we found out that the exam sate and timing is clashing with the baking and central police examinations." Since the state-level SI recruitment is not conducted every year, we do not know when would we get another opportunity to write the exam. It sometimes takes place once in two years and sometimes once in three years. We have submitted a written representation to concerned officials to postpone the exam but all fell in deaf ears, added the aspirant.

"We write multiple exams as there are not many opportunities in the police service. I have applied for the Telangana police SI recruitment exam and also for the CAPF exam. It is not possible for me to attend one exam in the morning and the other in the evening as the CAPF exam has two papers –Paper 1 in the morning and Paper 2 in the afternoon. Also the central police exam has age bar of 25 years for candidates from the general category," said Pavan, another aspirant.

Karthik, candidate who is going to appear for Telangana police SI recruitment exam and banking exams said, "For the past three years I have been waiting for the police recruitment examination notification but now as both the exams are clashing it has left me in dilemma. We have also submitted a written representation to the concerned department to postpone the exam for a day, but the State government is least bothered. It will be a huge loss for the candidates appearing one exam and missing out on the other two exams."