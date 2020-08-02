Extend timings of online classes?

In response 29% were ok with the Government's proposal while 18% said the daily limit should be 5 hours for students of classes 9-12, for Classes 6-8 at 4 hours, Classes 1-5 at 3 hours and Pre-Primary at 1 hour. 31% said the daily limit should be Classes 9-12 at 4 hours, Classes 6-8 at 3 hours, Classes 1-5 at 2 hours and Pre-Primary at 1 hour, and 7% said the daily limit for classes 9-12 should be at 3 hours, Classes 6-8 at 2.5 hours, Classes 1-5 at 2 hours, Pre-Primary at 1 hour. 13% said the daily limit should be Classes 9-12 at 3 hours, Classes 6-8 at 2.5 hours, Classes 1-5 at 2 hours, Pre-Primary at 1 hour. 13% said the daily limit should be Classes 9-12 at 3 hours, Classes 6-8 at 2.5 hours, Classes 1-5 at 1.5 hours, Pre-Primary at 30 minutes.

Hyderabad: Since the time the lockdown 1.0 was announced, educational institutions started conducting online classes. However, it led to many problems for children as well as their parents, till date.

Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), Government of India, recommended states to limit daily screen time for students of 9-12 at 3 hours, for classes 1-8 at 1.5 hours, and pre-primary at 30 minutes with parents during online school classes.

According to a survey by Local circles, 69 per cent of parents across the country want the government to increase the proposed screen time limits for online classes.

The survey received 21,322 votes, which included responses from 239 districts of the country.

A teacher, who didn't want to be quoted, said as the online classes are happening for the first time, there is a lot of confusion among students and teachers.

Also, in the stipulated time for online classes, it is very difficult to cover a topic. These are the reasons why a majority of parents want the timings for online classes extended.

Surendra, a parent whose kids study in a school in Secunderabad, said, "Not at all recommended. We are not happy with the timings of online classes. As parents, we are forced to spend same amount of time kids spend. It's added burden on top of our work from home timings.

Our job work is also getting disturbed. On top of it, the school is giving more home work for kids. We are forced to spend more time on that too. Better cancel online classes. I'm completely against Increasing the screen time for kids."

"Since last two months my son has attended only two classes. Me and my wife both are working and we have a year-old-baby too. It is very difficult for us to manage my child's online classes and my wife's work from home, as we have only one laptop.

Even when my child attends his online class, there is no proper clarity. As per my view, zero education year is better till the pandemic ends. At a time, when we, both the parents and children are facing troubles in this 2 or 3 hours classes, I don't agree with increasing the online classes timings," shares another parent, Ramakrishna Yadav, whose kid studies in a school in Bachupally.