Feb 25 last date to pay TS SSC exam fee

Hyderabad: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) announced schedule for the remittance of fee for SSC Public Examinations, May-2021.



In a statement on Tuesday, the Director of Government Examinations said that the last date for remittance of examination fee by the candidates without late is till February 25. The candidates can pay the fee with a late fee of Rs 50 till March 3, with a late fee of Rs 200 till March 10 and with a late fee of Rs 500 till March 16.

The Board of Secondary Education on Tuesday published the schedule for the SSC Public Examinations, with examinations starting on May 17 with the first language article. The SSC examinations will end with the Social Studies paper on May 22, according to the schedule. The OSSC assessments will take place on 24 and 25 May, while the SSC vocational (theory) course is scheduled to take place on 26 May.