Fifteen LPU students will represent India at World University Games in China

New Delhi: Fifteen students of Lovely Professional University (LPU) of different professional programmes have been selected to participate at World University Games-2023 to be held in Chengdu of China. Representing India, they will participate in eight athletic activities from 28th July to 8th August 2023. Presently, LPU students are preparing themselves like those of their counterparts who won massive accolades with top medals at the last Olympics Games.

China’s President Xi Jinping is expected to open the event Dong’an Lake Sports center, for 18 Sport with 268 competitions.

The selected students are Manjeet Singh, Himanshi Antil (Taekwondo); Nirbhay Singh (Discus Throw); Mansi Negi (20 Kms Race Walk); Ankit Sharma, Jubraj Singh and Isha (Fencing), Antim Yadav, Unnati Sharama, Shiva Kumar and Vikas Dalal (Judo); Jaskaran Singh (Volleyball); Mrinal Chouhan (Archery); and, Harshita Sherawat (Hammer Throw). Presently all of them are practicing for winning skills at different training centres raised by the national sports agency of the country, as entrusted by the Association of Indian Universities (AIU), New Delhi.

Congratulating the selected students, LPU Chancellor Dr Ashok Kumar Mittal invoked them to bring laurels to the nation, their respective states and the university by revealing their exuberant talent. “We all at LPU believe in your calibre as per the “Think Big” philosophy of the university and thus anticipate top medals from you in respective domain of yours.”

The selection trials were successfully conducted a few days ago, where many hundreds of students from nearly 200 Universities had participated for the selection trials. The World University Games 2023 will be organized under the auspices of the International University Sports Federation (FISU).

The torch relay for these 31st ‘Games’ has already kicked off on June 10 in China's capital Beijing. This celebration of international university sports and culture draws many thousands of student-athletes together to compete, making it among the world's largest and most prestigious multi-sport events. Embracing the FISU motto of excellence in mind and body, the ‘Games’ incorporate both educational and cultural aspects.