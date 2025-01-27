Focus on advancing career counseling & student mental health

The IC3, launched its 2025 IC3 Regional Forums, aiming to foster dialogue on addressing grassroots challenges that students and teachers face, the regional forums focus on improving student well-being and ensuring access to quality career counseling resources worldwide. These forums will cover 30+ cities across 15+ countries, including key regions in India over the next 180-200 days.

The 2025 IC3 Regional Forums will span across 12+ states in India, seeing participation from over 4000 schools focusing on increasing awareness about holistic career counselling practices towards empowering students academically, emotionally, and socially. With the theme, "Counseling as a Culture," the forums emphasize embedding counseling into the daily educational experience rather than limiting it to isolated sessions. The host schools of the IC3 Regional Forums play a vital role in aligning with the movement's mission by leading collaborative dialogue and localized discussions on implementing effective counseling strategies for the benefit of students.

Speaking on the IC3 forums, Ganesh Kohli, Founder of the IC3 Movement, said, "Our mission is to ensure that every student, regardless of their socio-economic background, or gender, has access to quality counseling that nurtures their holistic development. The IC3 Regional Forums provide a unique opportunity to bridge gaps in counseling by focusing on local challenges and fostering collaboration between school leaders, counselors, and higher education representatives. By addressing students' evolving needs at the grassroots level, we aim to build a supportive and inclusive ecosystem where every student can thrive academically, emotionally, and socially."

Dr. Nirav Patel, Assistant Professor and Director of Admissions & Outreach at Navrachana University, added, “It is crucial to create safe spaces where students feel supported and holistic development is prioritized, nurturing not only their academic aspirations but also their emotional and social well-being. The IC3 Regional Forums provide a valuable platform for educators and counselors to collaborate and discuss how we can better support students in these critical areas. By focusing on student well-being and career counseling, these forums facilitate important conversations that help create a more inclusive and emphasize the embedding of a counseling-centered educational ecosystem. At Navrachana University, we are deeply committed to integrating these elements into the student experience, and we are proud to align with the IC3 Movement’s mission to expand access to quality counseling and career guidance for students at the grassroots level, empowering them to lead with compassion, purpose, and a sense of responsibility.”

The forums will cover regions in across India and the world, embodying a true glocal approach, combining global reach with local relevance. Aiming to provide a space for professional development, knowledge sharing, and networking among school counselors and university representatives, the forums will explore topics such as student well-being, career planning strategies, and the evolving role of counseling in modern education systems.