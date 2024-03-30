Live
Focusing on innovation in healthcare
Kanpur: The Startup Incubation and Innovation Centre (SIIC), at the Indian Institute of Technology in Kanpur (IIT-K), has signed a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) agreement with Gliders India Limited, a leading defence Public Sector Undertaking (PSU), to drive innovation in the healthcare sector.
Under this CSR collaboration, Gliders India Limited will provide financial assistance and mentorship to startups incubated at SIIC working on advanced medical technologies, digital health solutions, telemedicine applications, and healthcare infrastructure innovations.
The partnership aims to leverage IIT Kanpur’s technological prowess combined with Gliders India Limited’s industry expertise to develop impactful solutions addressing critical healthcare challenges in India, said an official press release. Ankush Sharma, Professor-In-Charge of SIIC, IIT Kanpur, emphasised the shared mission to drive innovation and said, “We are thrilled to join forces with Gliders India Limited. This collaboration creates a powerful ecosystem where our incubated startups can tap into Gliders India Limited’s vast industry experience to translate their innovations into real-world impact.”