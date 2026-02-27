FORE School of Management hosts 30th Convocation Ceremony

New Delhi: FORE School of Management held its Thirtieth Convocation Ceremony at Bharat Mandapam, conferring diplomas and doctoral degrees on students from the 2023–2025 graduating cohort.

A total of 466 students graduated across programmes, including 172 from PGDM (Batch-32), 116 from PGDM (International Business, Batch-17), 119 from PGDM (Financial Management, Batch-06), and 57 from PGDM (Big Data Analytics, Batch-04). Two scholars from the Fellow Programme in Management (FPM-02) were awarded the title of Fellow.

The FPM degrees were conferred upon Pushkar Pushp and Sonika Jha in recognition of their academic research and successful completion of doctoral requirements.

The ceremony was attended by Gaurav Dalmia, Chairman of Dalmia Group Holdings, who delivered the convocation address. He advised graduates to focus on consistent effort and personal development while navigating a changing global environment.

Gold medals were presented to students securing the top three ranks in each programme. In the PGDM programme, Lavish Aggarwal secured the first position, followed by Imon Konar and Khushi Khurana. In PGDM (International Business), Paridhi Agrawal ranked first, with Yash Lamba and Tarun Bajaj in second and third positions respectively.

In PGDM (Financial Management), Yash Bajaj secured first position, followed by Riddhi Aggarwal and Abhishek Batra. In PGDM (Big Data Analytics), Anjali Kumari ranked first, while Hritika Gupta and Megha Garg secured second and third positions.

Dr. B. B. L. Madhukar, Chairman of FORE School of Management, addressed the gathering and spoke about the institution’s focus on academic standards and ethical values. Prof. Subir Verma, Director, described the convocation as both the culmination of academic work and the beginning of professional responsibilities. Prof. Sriparna Basu, Dean (Academics), also congratulated the graduating students.

The ceremony concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Vijay Gopal Pande, Vice Chairman of the institution, marking the formal close of the academic event.