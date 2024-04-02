Four-week online course on cybersecurity begins

Hyderabad: A four-week online course organised by the Centre of Excellence in Cyber Security at the Directorate of Enterprise Innovation and Entrepreneurship (DEIS) commenced on Monday at JNTUH.

The course is scheduled to conclude by April 27. Participants enrolled in this programme will gain a comprehensive understanding of cybersecurity issues, awareness of cybercrimes, and precautions to mitigate them. Topics covered include an overview of cybersecurity concepts, network usage, and others.

JNTUH Vice Chancellor Dr Katta Narsimha Reddy stated that cybersecurity involves identifying, validating, and prioritising vulnerabilities in the system. It also entails reporting vulnerabilities through penetration testing and assessing the effectiveness of current security measures.

Currently, we are unable to fully prevent cybercrime and computer hacking, which compromise valuable information. Preventing such cybercrimes is our responsibility to protect our information. Students will undergo extensive training for four weeks to learn preventive measures against cybercrimes.