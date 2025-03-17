Live
- DIY Coconut Oil Hair Masks for Naturally Long and Thick Hair
- Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand Investigates Break-In at BJP MP DK Aruna’s House
- Dr. Shivkumar Kalyanaraman takes charge as CEO of Anusandhan National Research Foundation
- Dissatisfied over reply, Trinamool disciplinary body summons MLA
- Sole ASI of Gwalior transport department dies, leaves trail of suspicion
- Rains to Bring Relief to Telangana, Andhra Pradesh from March 21
- Jharkhand HC quashes FIR against 18 BJP leaders including Babulal Marandi, Sanjay Seth
- Modi, Luxon agree to bolster India-New Zealand trade, investment ties
- Defi Projects Transforming The Crypto Landscape
- Ranya Rao case: Karnataka Congress challenges BJP to name ministers
Free online Sanskrit course introduced
Highlights
Hyderabad: Ekadantha - The School of Ancient Indian Studies has officially launched the second level of its Ekadantha Sanskrit Fundamental Course,...
Hyderabad: Ekadantha - The School of Ancient Indian Studies has officially launched the second level of its Ekadantha Sanskrit Fundamental Course, expanding its free online Sanskrit learning programme.
Following the success of the first level, which saw nearly 2,000 students complete 15 lessons, the newly introduced second level offers 31 lessons to deepen Sanskrit proficiency. Students will also complete assignments at each stage.Anyone interested in learning Sanskrit can register for free at www.ekadantha.in.
Next Story