Free online Sanskrit course introduced

Hyderabad: Ekadantha - The School of Ancient Indian Studies has officially launched the second level of its Ekadantha Sanskrit Fundamental Course, expanding its free online Sanskrit learning programme.

Following the success of the first level, which saw nearly 2,000 students complete 15 lessons, the newly introduced second level offers 31 lessons to deepen Sanskrit proficiency. Students will also complete assignments at each stage.Anyone interested in learning Sanskrit can register for free at www.ekadantha.in .