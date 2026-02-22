GATE 2026 Answer Key Soon

The Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati is set to release the GATE 2026 provisional answer key along with the response sheet on its official portal in the coming days. While the exact date and time for the answer key release have not yet been officially announced, candidates are eagerly waiting for the update to assess their performance. Meanwhile, the GATE 2026 result is scheduled to be declared on March 19, 2026, adding to the growing anxiety among aspirants.

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026 was conducted earlier this month across multiple shifts and disciplines. With the examination phase over, students are now closely monitoring the official website for the release of the answer key and their recorded responses. The provisional answer key will allow candidates to calculate their probable scores using the official marking scheme. After its release, an objection window is expected to open, giving candidates the opportunity to challenge any discrepancies by submitting valid proof within the stipulated deadline.

However, the delay in announcing the answer key release date has created noticeable tension among students. Social media platforms, online communities, and preparation forums are flooded with discussions and predictions. One question, in particular, has been repeatedly asked: Is 45 marks enough to qualify GATE 2026?

Based on previous years’ trends, qualifying cutoffs for the General category in many branches typically range between 25 and 35 marks, depending on the paper’s difficulty level and overall performance of candidates. In that context, a score of 45 marks is generally considered safe for qualification in several disciplines. However, qualification is different from securing admission into top institutes such as IITs or NITs, where significantly higher scores are usually required for competitive branches.

Experts suggest that while 45 marks may help candidates clear the qualifying cutoff in many papers, admission prospects will depend on branch-wise cutoffs, category, and overall competition this year.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official GATE 2026 portal for updates regarding the answer key release and prepare for the final results on March 19.