GATE 2026 Registration Starts on 25 August: Check Eligibility, Dates, New Subjects

IIT Guwahati will conduct GATE 2026. The official website is now live: gate2026.iitg.ac.in

Registration Dates:

Start: 25 August 2025

End: 25 September 2025 (no late fee)

Late fee deadline: 6 October 2025

Exam Dates:

7, 8, 14, 15 February 2026 (Weekends)

Result Date: 19 March 2026

Eligibility:

3rd-year or above students in Engineering, Science, Commerce, Arts, or Humanities

Graduates and equivalent foreign degree holders

Certain approved professional society members

What’s New:

New paper: Energy Science (XE-I)

Total papers: 30

Exam Pattern:

1. Total Marks: 100

15 for General Aptitude

85 for Subject

2. Language: English

3. Choice: 1 or 2 papers (specific combinations only)