GATE 2026 Registration Starts on 25 August: Check Eligibility, Dates, New Subjects

x

Highlights

GATE 2026 registration will begin on 25 August at gate2026.iitg.ac.in. Check who can apply, new subject added, exam schedule, and paper pattern.

IIT Guwahati will conduct GATE 2026. The official website is now live: gate2026.iitg.ac.in

Registration Dates:

  • Start: 25 August 2025
  • End: 25 September 2025 (no late fee)
  • Late fee deadline: 6 October 2025

Exam Dates:

  • 7, 8, 14, 15 February 2026 (Weekends)
  • Result Date: 19 March 2026

Eligibility:

  • 3rd-year or above students in Engineering, Science, Commerce, Arts, or Humanities
  • Graduates and equivalent foreign degree holders
  • Certain approved professional society members

What’s New:

New paper: Energy Science (XE-I)

Total papers: 30

Exam Pattern:

1. Total Marks: 100

  • 15 for General Aptitude
  • 85 for Subject

2. Language: English

3. Choice: 1 or 2 papers (specific combinations only)

