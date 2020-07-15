Girls Outshine Boys in CBSE 10th Results

Again this year as well, Girls have outshone boys with a pass percentage of 93.31 percent. A total of 90.14 percent boys and 78.95 transgender people have passed. The overall pass percentage is 91.46 percent.

Trivandrum region recorded 99.28 pass percentage the highest of all and Guwahati region has recorded the lowest with 79.12 percent.

CBSE said there had been a marginal increase in the pass percentage when compared to last year. Students will be able to check their results at cbse.nic.in or cbseresults.nic.in. The results can also be checked on DigiLocker and Umang apps.

Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank congratulated everyone on Twitter for making this possible and reiterated that student's health and quality education are government's priority.

