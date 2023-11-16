GITAM to host 'Merry Mixing' competition for students on Nov 24

Hyderabad: GITAM Deemed-to-be University, Hyderabad is thrilled announced the upcoming 'Merry Mixing' competition, a fun-filled cake making event, set to take place on November 24th. The Department of Hospitality is organizing this festive extravaganza, inviting students from various disciplines to spread the joy of Christmas.

As the Christmas season approaches, GITAM recognizes the importance of celebrating this festive occasion with delicious snacks and treats. To mark the arrival of the joy season, the university has proposed November 24th as 'Merry Mixing' day, students will participate on cake mixing ceremony. This event aims to bring together budding engineers, managers, scientists, pharmacists, architects, and more, to celebrate the spirit of Christmas.

"We are excited to host the 'Merry Mixing' and provide our students with an opportunity to embrace the festive season," said Ambika Philip, Deputy Director, Hospitality. "We believe that this event will not only bring joy and excitement to our campus but also foster a sense of togetherness and celebration among our students."

The 'Merry Mixing' is expected to be a highlight of the pre-Christmas celebrations at GITAM, Hyderabad. Students, faculty, and staff members are eagerly anticipating the event and are encouraged to participate and support their fellow students. The university welcomes everyone to join in the festivities.