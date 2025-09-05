Global Entrance Test registrations open for postgraduate admissions

Registrations have opened for the Global Entrance Test (GET), a nationwide examination conducted by IBM in collaboration with academic institutions across India. The last date to apply is 7 September 2025, with applications accepted online.

The exam is open to candidates aspiring for postgraduate programs such as MCA, M.Sc, and MBA. GET is structured to assess both academic knowledge and applied problem-solving abilities, offering students a transparent and merit-based pathway to higher education.

Organisers state that the test is designed to align postgraduate admissions with evolving educational and workplace needs. Students selected through GET gain access to programs that emphasise academic learning along with practical exposure through workshops, live projects, and skill-focused training.

The initiative reflects an ongoing shift in postgraduate education, where equal importance is given to theoretical depth and readiness for professional challenges. By creating a common, nationwide standard, GET aims to ensure inclusivity while maintaining rigorous entry requirements.

Applications will remain open until 7 September 2025, and students interested in applying for postgraduate study through this pathway are encouraged to complete the registration process before the deadline.