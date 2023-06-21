Greenwood High School celebrates International Yoga Day

Bangalore: In a tribute to the ancient tradition of Yoga and its benefits for health, Greenwood High International School students accompanied by their parents rolled out their yoga mats to celebrate International Yoga Day at its campus. Around 250 parents & students took part in this event and joined the celebrations with great enthusiasm. The Yoga sessions were conducted by Master Anshu & Team of Akshar Yoga Research & Development Center.



The aim behind the event was to make yoga popular among both the younger and older generation and promote it as a family practice. A token of appreciation was also given to the best parents-child duo in line with the school’s motto ‘Return to Nature.’

“Yoga embodies the unity of mind and body, restraint and fulfilment and harmony between man and nature and a holistic approach to health and well-being. The yoga session was a very good opportunity to perform along with our children and was a unique bonding with each other. We are grateful to the school for organizing the event,” said one of the parents who was part of the Yoga Day celebrations today at the school.

A student of Greenwood High who participated in the yoga event said: “The yoga event organized by the school was very special as we had the opportunity to perform yoga along with our parents.”

“We have been following the practice of Yoga in our school curriculum from past few years and give it the same importance like any other subject. Our objective is to bring parents and children together to experience a new high. Yoga has also become the best way for physical and mental fitness and has been accepted as the best way to embrace positivity in life. Our aim was to motivate students to get into the regular practice. The students learnt many new asanas and were happy to be a part of this celebration. We thank all of them for making this event a successful one,” said Niru Agarwal, Trustee, Greenwood High International School.