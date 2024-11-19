Live
Group- III exams conclude
Hyderabad: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TGPSC) successfully conducted its Group-III examinations, with 2,69,843 candidates appearing for the exam (development and economy) that was conducted on Monday.
The exam was conducted in two sessions from 10 am to 12:30 pm and 3 to 5:30 pm in 1,401 centres across the State. For paper I of General Studies and General Abilities and paper II for History, Polity and Society, the exam was conducted on Sunday. The paper III for Development and Economy was conducted on Monday in a single shift from 10 am to 12:30 pm.
As per the TGPSC, 76.4 per cent of candidates had downloaded the hall ticket. For paper III, 2,69,483 candidates appeared with 50.24 per cent attendance.
