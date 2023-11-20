Live
History of National Working Daughters Day
Organized to correlate with National Family Caregivers Month, this day offers an opportunity to show appreciation to those women who are working to take care of their aging parents, often while also taking care of their own young families at the same time.
When an aging loved one requires care, many women find they need to cut back on hours at work, change to a less demanding job, or even stop working altogether in order to take care of their family members. In some cases, this can cost them and their families tens of thousands, or even hundreds of thousands of dollars!
National Working Daughters Day was established in 2020 to show honor and appreciation for the millions of women in the US and worldwide who take on the care of an aging parent or other family members. While some men do also provide care for their aging family members, this day is specifically about the “working daughters” who have traditionally taken on this role.