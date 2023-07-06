How creative education empowers students to unlock their inherent creativity

Creativity is a powerful force that resides within every individual, waiting to be discovered, nurtured, and expressed. In today's rapidly evolving world, it is essential to equip students with the tools and mindset to harness their inherent creativity. We spoke to Neha Mishra, Dean at M.Ad School of Ideas she spoke about creative education acts as a catalyst in unlocking their creative potential, encouraging innovation and creative skills.

Students should engage in hands-on activities, immersing themselves in real-world scenarios, and applying their creative skills into industry. Neha says, “Creative courses go beyond traditional textbook learning, providing students with opportunities to develop practical knowledge that prepares them for working in the creative industry. Creative education equips students with valuable skills, allowing them to bridge the gap between theory and practicality, and empowering them to become proficient in their creative talents.”

Neha says, “Creative education help students to grow their knowledge with the assistance of experts as it allows students to get in depth knowledge in a particular field. Through internships, guest lectures, and industry partnerships, students gain exposure to the practical aspects of their creative disciplines. They learn about current trends, technologies, and best practices, gaining insights that go beyond theoretical knowledge. This integration bridges the gap between academia and the professional world, empowering students to navigate their future careers with confidence.”

Creative education is trending across the globe these days so it becomes a lot easier for students who are pursuing these courses to search for global opportunities in terms of jobs. “Creative education act as gateways to a global creative landscape, providing students with exposure to different cultures, perspectives, and professional opportunities. Through cross-cultural collaboration, digital platforms, international experiences, professional collaborations, and cultural exchange, these courses equip students with a global mindset and the skills to thrive in an interconnected world. As students engage with creatives from around the globe, their creative perspectives expand and their creative horizons broaden,” Neha shares.

Creative education gives you freedom to specialise in one stream either its advertising, VFX, graphics, cinematography, game development and other creative courses. Specializing in a specific field within creative education allows students to embark on a journey of deep exploration. By immersing themselves in the intricacies of a chosen discipline, they gain a comprehensive understanding of its principles, techniques.