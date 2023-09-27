How new-age edutech platforms enabling outcome-based education

Outcome-based education (OBE) is a learner-centered approach that focuses on defining, pursuing, and facilitating success with high-level winning outcomes for all students. It is about preparing students for life, not just getting them ready for college or employment. In the recent years, new-age edutech platforms have emerged as OBE enablers in the true sense. The importance of outcome-based education lies in its ability to prepare graduates for the ever-changing landscape of the modern world. OBE enhances clarity for both educators and learners, promoting a student-centered approach that equips students with practical skills applicable in real-world scenarios.



The shift from traditional education to outcome-based learning encompasses a transformative approach to education delivery. Instead of emphasizing content delivery, outcome-based learning focuses on well-defined, measurable learning objectives. The process involves crafting explicit learning outcomes for each course, redesigning curricula to align with these goals, and fostering a student-centered atmosphere where learners actively engage and set their learning targets. This transition embraces flexibility, personalized learning, and continuous improvement, often leveraging technology and institutional support.

Top reasons why most edutech platforms are enabling outcome–based education?

Customized learning pathways

New-age edutech platforms excel in personalization, tailoring learning experiences to individual students. They implement advanced algorithms to analyze students' performance and preferences to ensure that students receive the right level of challenge and support.

Real-world application and skill development

New-age edutech platforms bridge the gap between theoretical understanding and practical skill development. They offer simulations, case studies, project-based learning, labs, assignments and career acceleration programs, enabling students to develop relevant and valuable skills beyond the classroom. 90% of students believe that outcome-based edutech platforms have helped them learn more effectively.

Lifelong learning and beyond

New-age edutech platforms developed a culture of lifelong learning by enabling individuals to acquire new skills and knowledge at any stage of their careers. This is particularly relevant in today's rapidly changing job market, where upskilling and reskilling are essential for staying relevant and competitive.

Recent graduates, working professionals, and those pursuing personal enrichment can access courses beyond their initial learning periods. Certain platforms offer ongoing industry updates to learners even after the completion of their courses, ensuring they remain at the forefront of today's job market.

Access to quality education

Outcome-based learning is a pivotal approach that significantly enhances the quality of education. By focusing on desired learning outcomes and competencies rather than merely covering content, this methodology ensures that students acquire tangible skills and knowledge that are directly applicable to real-world contexts. It develops a deeper understanding of the subject matter and promotes critical thinking, problem-solving, and a practical approach. With clear benchmarks and objectives, educators can tailor their teaching methods to effectively meet these goals, leading to more engaged and motivated learners.

Corporates are increasingly attracted to graduates emerging from outcome-based education platforms due to their direct alignment with industry demands. These graduates exhibit the most in-demand skills and are valuable assets from day one. Their strong work ethics, demonstrated competencies and commitment to lifelong learning resonate well with corporations seeking dedicated and proficient professionals. 75% of employers believe that graduates from edutech programs are better prepared for the workforce.

As we navigate a world of rapid technological advancements and evolving skill requirements, new-age edutech platforms stand as vital enablers of outcome-based education. By equipping students with the skills, knowledge, and adaptability needed to succeed in the real world, these platforms are shaping the future of education and transforming the way we learn.

(The author is Director, Odin School)